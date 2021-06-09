Coronado Police investigate 2 incidents in which strangers approached teens

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) – Coronado Police are investigating an incident in which a man grabbed a teenage girl as she walked a dog and another case where a teen boy was approached by a stranger who offered him a ride.

The Coronado Police Department confirmed the two cases on their Facebook page. Police provided details on the first incident, which occurred on Saturday, June 5, at around 8 p.m.:

“… a 16-year-old girl was walking a dog in the 400 block of D Avenue when she noticed a male subject walking towards her. She walked from the sidewalk to the street to move out of his path. The subject quickly approached her on the street, moved both the grocery bags he was carrying into one hand, and grabbed her arm. The girl screamed, broke free and ran home. The subject yelled an expletive at the teen as she was running away. A portion of the incident was caught on a nearby Ring camera. The suspect was described as a middle-aged male, White, Hispanic, or Middle Eastern with medium skin tone, curly black hair, sunglasses, unshaven, gray sweatshirt, white pants, and carrying a white and a blue grocery bag in both hands.”

Police released information on a second incident, which happened Tuesday, June 8, at around 2 p.m.:

“… a 14-year-old boy was walking home from school when a male driving a black SUV stopped next to him in the alleyway between the 300 block of H and I Avenues. The male asked the teen if he wanted a ride to the Base. The boy declined the offer and the male drove off westbound on 3rd St. The driver of the vehicle is described as a heavy set black male adult.”

The department stated they do not believe the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information, including surveillance footage, regarding either incident is asked to call Coronado Police at 619-522-7350.

In light of the events, police said they will deploy extra patrols before and after school.