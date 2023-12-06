Coronado North Beach closed after sewage flows north

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- One of San Diego’s most popular beaches is closed because of sewage flow. Visitors are being warned not to go in the water at Coronado North Beach.

A representative from the County’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality tells ABC 10News reporter Natay Holmes the water is being tested every day. Once levels meet state requirements the beach will be reopened.

But for visitors at the Hotel Del Coronado, not having access to the beach is making their plans a little dry.

“It’s beautiful to look at and walk down to enjoy it,” says visitor John Paul Judd. He and his wife are vacationing at the Hotel Del Coronado, a trip they make every year.

“I grew up here when I was younger then moved to south Florida. I come back every year. Me and my wife come back every year.

With the sun shining and the waves crashing, it was a sight to see at Coronado North Beach Wednesday morning. But looking at the water is the only thing beachgoers will be able to do for right now.

Yellow signs have been posted in the sand warning visitors to stay out. This after sewage waters from the Tijuana River flowed up north, extending the area of contamination to Coronado North Beach.

“It’s just terrible. It’s a sad thing to hear that the beach is closed for that, that the people, people can't enjoy it the way they should be able to enjoy it. Its disturbing.”

But the closure at Coronado isn’t the only hazard beachgoers should be aware of.

Elevated surf will impact the coastline Wednesday and Thursday, with waves of four to six feet and sets up to seven feet. According to the National Weather Service, the risk of rip currents is high. All swimmers should avoid the water at this time.