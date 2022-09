SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was rescued from a cliff trail Sunday at Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The woman was reported on the Citizens Trail in La Jolla at 8:53 a.m. Sunday and a copter helped locate her. The copter crew dropped a medic in and the woman was hoisted to street level at about 9:35 a.m.

She was evaluated and it was determined she was not injured.

