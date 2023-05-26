Convoy District to be revitalized

The Convoy District is already a hot spot for San Diegans looking for authentic Asian cuisine, but it could get even busier in the coming months and years.

The big makeover to the convoy district means more parking, better streets, and even more housing in the area. One local property owner who says his family has been here since the very beginning thinks it's going to be great for local businesses."

The revitalization plans are already in the works with a construction crew working on a new place for San Diegans to call home.

"It just means the world to me and to my family. It's just great news to see that Kearny Mesa and the convoy district are moving the right direction," said George Nadin Misleah.

Nadin Misleah's family owns a strip plaza off of Convoy.

"This is the beautiful strip plaza that we own and built in the mid-70s by my late uncle, Fuad, my late father, and his two brothers," he said.

The plan announced Thursday by Mayor Todd Gloria means adding hundreds of housing units and repaving convoy street from the 52 to the 163, on top of the new bike lanes that were announced back in December.

With more traffic and less space on the streets, where will visitors park?

The Convoy District Partnership is working on it.

"Currently we are creating parking management solutions identified in the city's parking study through wayfinding signage, expanded parking agreements, valets and maybe in the future the opportunity for shuttles," explained Lauren Garces, Convoy District Partnership.

Property owners like Nadine Misleah are confident this will lead to more business for their tenants.

"Customers will be able to visit convoy and you know patronize convoy and come to the restaurants and to the other services," he said.

The additions to the area won't happen overnight, the housing development in the works won't be complete until 2026, according to the builder.