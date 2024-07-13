Convention Center workers authorize a strike just two weeks before Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Comic-Con is less than two weeks away, and workers at the Convention Center may go on strike if a new deal isn’t reached between their union and the company that employs them.

On Wednesday, more than 99% of unionized workers voted in favor of a strike if the union that represents them, UNITE HERE! Local 30 isn’t able to secure a new and improved contract.

The union shared they represent more than 600 food and beverage workers at the Convention Center, like Francisco Curiel.

“The way things in San Diego are…everything is so expensive. Sometimes you have to choose whether to pay rent or buy groceries,” said Curiel, who has worked as a banquet server for 33 years. The father of two says he often worked three jobs to make ends meet.

Justine Javes has worked as a banquet server at the Convention Center for 27 years.

“Many of the workers are afraid to speak up,” said Javes.

Union representatives said they are asking for better wages, improved healthcare coverage and better working conditions for their members.

Negotiations are with a company called Sodexo Live! The company gave us a statement that reads in part:

“Bargaining sessions are scheduled in the days ahead, and we look forward to continuing to offer attractive wages and conditions, while ensuring labor competitivity for our clients and consumers.”

Curiel and Javes shared they are hopeful a deal can be reached. Both are on the verge of retirement.

“When I leave…I want to leave something my coworkers can remember me by," said Curiel.

“I figure this is my contribution for leaving my fellow workers; these are my family," added Javes.

On Friday, a union representative told ABC 10News that a new tentative agreement was reached. The next step would be for members to vote on the approval of the new proposed contract.