Construction worker struck by sign on SR-125, rushed to hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A construction worker suffered serious injuries after being struck by a sign on state Route 125 in the San Carlos area Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. on the southbound side of SR-125 near Navajo Road, authorities said.

According to authorities, an SUV drove past a construction zone on the freeway when it struck a large flashing arrow sign that was on a trailer.

The impact sent the sign into the worker, and despite trying to dive out of the way, the worker was still hit, witnesses said.

ABC 10News learned the injured worker was rushed to the hospital with serious unspecified injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities are looking into whether DUI was a factor in the incident.