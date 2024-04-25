Construction underway for new teen center that mentors young Black men

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Blue Heart Foundation works to provide a safe space -- both figuratively and physically -- for young black men, and now the organization is building the first teen center of its kind in San Diego County.

The Blue Heart Foundation, located in San Diego’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, provides mentoring, college readiness and personal development for local teens.

At the ages of 13-19, Blue Heart Foundation President and CEO Mathew Gordon said this time is extremely important to reach young men.

“We're a molder of young men,” said Gordon. “We're trying to cultivate the next generation of leaders, particularly in San Diego, specifically in Southeast San Diego.”

“We are able to connect with people that look just like us and, in the end, build relationships that could last outside of the program,” said student Mark Rachal.

The program is not only working to build relationships.

“This is the first time in the 10-year history of the organization that we're actually building out a space of our own,” said Gordon.

Over the next few months, construction crews will work to finish the space. It will include a computer lab, offices, and even a mental health space for yoga, meditation, and video games.

The location of the new site was intentional -- it sits on Imperial Avenue in Southeast San Diego, between what has been called “the four corners of death” and Willie James Jones Avenue.

Historically, it’s an area that’s seen a lot of pain for young black men.

“Showing our community that we are not defined by our past,” said Gordon. “We can move forward and thrive as we move forward.”

About 50 young men are currently enrolled in the Blue Heart Foundation. Student Casey Jones said the program has changed his life.

“I feel like a lot of young Black men feel like they don't have much choices or career opportunities. They feel like they have to go to the NBA or NFL,” said Jones. “Being a part of Blue Heart taught me there's way more things that we can do. We can become doctors, mentors and just really just do anything we put our minds to.”

When Gordon was asked what’s pushing him to keep this program thriving in the community, he replied, “If nobody else is doing it, who will.”

The teen center is expected to be finish this summer.

If you have a student that might be interested in joining the Blue Heart Foundation, there will be sign ups in August and again after the new year. The organization is also always looking for volunteers and mentors to pair with the young men.