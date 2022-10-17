Construction to begin on new Torrey Pines Fire Station 52

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayor Todd Gloria is taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony Monday of a new fire station near UC San Diego that will serve University City and surrounding communities.

UC San Diego Chancellor Predeep K. Khosla, Councilman Joe LaCava and Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell are expected to join Gloria at the future site of Torrey Pines Fire Station 52 for the ceremonial groundbreaking at 9:30 a.m.

The University City area was identified as needing a new station in the 2017 Citygate Associates Consultant Report. UC San Diego is funding a majority of the project, according to a release from the mayor's office.

Construction is expected to begin in October with completion estimated in the winter of 2024.

Fire Station 52 will be the first station in San Diego with an all-electric fire apparatus and rapid electric vehicle charging station.

Fire Station 52 is the 11th new or rebuilt station in San Diego since 2015.