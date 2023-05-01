Construction of Sweetwater Park gets Port of San Diego approval

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Construction is expected to begin this summer on a new park in Chula Vista.

In April, the Port of San Diego approved the Sweetwater Park project, issuing a $12.5 million construction contract to San Diego-based 3-D Enterprises.

According to the Port of San Diego, Sweetwater Park will be located near the Sweetwater Marsh National Wildlife Refuge and include playgrounds, over 200 parking spaces, seating and picnic areas, paths for bicyclists and pedestrians, and areas for bayfront viewing.

The park is part of the Chula Vista Bayfront plan to transform the waterfront area from a mostly vacant industrial area into a tourism and recreational destination.

Groundbreaking on the project is slated for June; Sweetwater Park is expected to open to the public in August 2024.