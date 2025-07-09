Concrete truck spill causes congestion on I-15 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A wet cement spill Wednesday snarled traffic as it backed up two right lanes and an off-ramp on Interstate 15 in San Diego.

The spill occurred at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, just south of Friars Road, according to Caltrans.

California Highway Patrol officials said the cement came from a concrete truck.

Drivers were warned to expect significant delays while crews cleaned up the area. No estimated time for reopening was provided, but officials said it would take a while.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the spill was unclear.

Caltrans crews were assisting CHP in the cleanup effort.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.