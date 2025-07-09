Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Concrete truck spill causes congestion on I-15 in San Diego

concrete truck spill 7/9/25
Sky 10
The spill occurred at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, just south of Friars Road, according to Caltrans.
concrete truck spill 7/9/25
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A wet cement spill Wednesday snarled traffic as it backed up two right lanes and an off-ramp on Interstate 15 in San Diego.

The spill occurred at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, just south of Friars Road, according to Caltrans.

California Highway Patrol officials said the cement came from a concrete truck.

Drivers were warned to expect significant delays while crews cleaned up the area. No estimated time for reopening was provided, but officials said it would take a while.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the spill was unclear.

Caltrans crews were assisting CHP in the cleanup effort.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!

NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!