Concerns raised over tariffs' potential impact on funeral costs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Preparing to lay a loved one to rest can be emotionally overwhelming and extremely expensive. President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported materials could make an already expensive process even more costly.

President Trump's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum could drive up the cost of everyday items.

Economists say the added cost of importing electronics, produce, pharmaceuticals, clothes and shoes will likely be passed on to the consumer.

As the cost of living goes up, the cost of dying may, too.

Randy Bellamy, owner of Balboa Cremation Service, says his industry is also bracing for the potential increase in costs.

“One of the popular items in a traditional funeral service is a steel casket. If steel gets tariff attached to it, that’s a lot of material in the cost of the casket. If a casket runs $1,000 now, it could go up by $250,” Bellamy said.

Batesville Casket Company in Indiana is the largest manufacturer of caskets in the U.S. ABC 10News contacted the company for comment but did not hear back.

Bellamy has owned his business for nearly 15 years. He says the cost of doing business has dramatically increased.

“Increased costs in fuel, labor, rent, cost of living in San Diego. We have to pay people. Prices have not quite doubled, but they’re getting up there,” Bellamy stated.

The tariffs on imported steel and aluminum could make caskets, urns, and other materials used in funerals more expensive.

More than 75% of funeral homes in the U.S. are family or privately-owned businesses. This is yet another industry that will be watching Wednesday when the president's tariff plan is announced.