Computers2Kids to distribute hundreds of devices to South Bay families

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Computer2Kids will be holding a distribution for students in the South Bay over the weekend. More than 600 families will be receiving a new device. The organization is working with the San Diego County Office of Education and the Sweetwater Union High School District for the event.

Abdi Allen says he has a family of nine. He is originally from Somalia, and English is his second language. Allen tells ABC 10News Computers2Kids has been instrumental in his children being able to complete their school work.

“I’m saying thank you very much for that, you continue to support the needy people for this program,” he says.

The large Computers2Kids warehouse located in Miramar is full of devices. The organization relies on donations from the community. They accept nearly all electronics. The team refurbishes the devices before distributing them back in the community.

“Anything that has a hard drive or a chip in it, we’re going to make sure that that data is sanitized, according to the Department of Defense,” says CEO Cheri Pierre.

The organization also offers tech support for all of the devices it sends out.

Computers2Kids has been around for over a decade, but Pierre says the COVID-19 pandemic was a turning point for them.

“March 16, 2020, was definitely a turning point for computers to kids,” says Pierre. “Since that day, we’ve distributed more than 95,000 computers out of this warehouse.”

The organization says more than 600 people have signed up for the distribution. It will be held Saturday at Chula Vista High School from 9 a.m. to noon.