Components for Molotov cocktails found at Torrey Pines Elementary School; 3 juveniles detained by police

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) – Three juveniles were detained after San Diego Police said materials to make Molotov cocktails were found during a response to an alarm call at Torrey Pines Elementary School.

SDPD officials confirmed to ABC 10News that on March 30, at around 12:45 a.m., Northern Division officers went to the school on 8350 Cliffridge Ave. due to an alarm going off at the campus.

Officers arrived at the school and heard voices coming from inside the school’s gym.

According to police, as additional officers got to the school, three juveniles were seen running away into a nearby canyon. With help from the ABLE helicopter, the trio were located and detained.

SDPD officials said officers searched the campus and discovered components that could be used to “make numerous Molotov cocktails."

Due to the potentially explosive materials, the Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) was dispatched to the scene and is now handling the investigation, officials confirmed.

The three juveniles were released to their parents, police noted.

SDPD officials did not release any further information on the incident.