Commuters affected by trolley disruptions due to the storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Wednesday, commuters were affected by MTS trolley service disruptions after train stops in between were closed due to storm damage.

Giovanni Cachupe usually takes the trolley's Orange Line directly from La Mesa to Downtown to commute to his work at a barber shop.

Due to the storm damage, he had to get off at Lemon Grove and take a bus to Euclid Avenue to get back on the trolley again.

"It adds up a lot. Basically, you have to get ready two hours before. It is impacting me. I have to get on this trolley every day to get to work. I am trying to make a living," Cachupe said.

Cachupe boarded the bus from Lemon Grove to Euclid Avenue. When he reached Euclid Avenue, he missed the trolley while getting off the bus.

"...We will just have to go with it. Go with the flow," Cachupe said.

Cachupe waited another 20 minutes for the next trolley.

"I just really hope it gets cleared up soon and things get better for everybody," Cachupe said.