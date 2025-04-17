Community workshop in Rancho Bernardo aims to help families budget their money

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- April is recognized as Financial Literacy Month, a crucial reminder for adults to enhance their financial management skills.

Recent data indicates that 61 percent of adults live paycheck to paycheck, underscoring the need for improved financial education.

In response to this pressing issue, Aida Estrada, a mother of four and employee at San Rafael Catholic Church in Rancho Bernardo, is spearheading an initiative to help families navigate their finances.

Estrada remarked, “I thought diapers were expensive, but teenagers are expensive, and I'm sure it's just, you know, it's college and all the other expenses come.”

Despite both her and her husband working full-time, she noted that money often seems to vanish quickly.

Drawing from her own experiences, Estrada wanted to ensure that she was making sound financial decisions for her family. She organized “Financial Freedom Day” to raise awareness about resources available to the community. Through collaboration with the nonprofit Society of Financial Awareness, Estrada created workshops aimed at enhancing the community’s financial literacy.

Diana Ciampoli, from the Society of Financial Awareness, highlighted the importance of planning for the future, stating, “What we found is a lot of people, they spend more time planning their vacations than they do their retirement or you know any of their savings or financial situations, but we found out that about 33% of Americans have any kind of written financial plan.”

The introductory workshop will cover a range of topics from estate planning to tax preparations, providing attendees with essential tools for understanding and improving their financial status.

Estrada expressed her vision, saying, “It's definitely of the vision of wanting to give people practical, you know, advice that's that will affect their lives.”

The Financial Freedom Day program is open to the public and will take place on Saturday, April 26, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the San Rafael Parish Hall.

Community members are encouraged to attend and take steps toward securing their financial futures.

For information on Financial Freedom Day, visit https://sanrafaelparish.org/events/financial-freedom-day.