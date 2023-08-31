Community weighs in on proposed train tunnel in Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — Wednesday, SANDAG held a community workshop at the Del Mar Civic Center on moving the train trains in Del Mar from off of eroding bluffs and into a tunnel.

"It's really important that eventually we get those tracks off the bluffs so that we can ensure everyone's safety," said SANDAG Deputy CEO, Coleen Clementson.

The Los Angeles - San Diego - San Luis Obispo rail corridor, also known as LOSSAN, is the second busiest in the country.

Last year, the state gave SANDAG $300 million to look into realigning the railway.

Clementson said their goal is to shorten the trip from San Diego to Los Angeles from three hours to two, with as little impact on the environment as possible.

"If we're able to put that underground, that opens up all the space so the whole San Diego community can then enjoy access to the ocean," she said.

At the workshop, people got a chance to learn more about the train tunnel, including the engineering of a tunnel and possible routes.

Dozens showed up both for and against the proposed project.

"I take the Pacific Surfliner to go see family and friends in Los Angeles," Manny Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is in favor of any solution that will keep the rail line running and stable.

"Keeping those tracks alive, potentially moving them underground, would be a great move and I'm here to speak in support of that," Rodriguez said.

SANDAG estimates the cost of the project to be between $1.5 to 3.5 billion.

Some Del Mar residents, like Stephen Quirk, believe the benefits do not outweigh the costs.

"The biggest concern is that there hasn't been a proper cost-benefit analysis of the train done. I think the data shows clearly that ridership is very low, it's been declining. Freight is actually very low," Quirk said.

Instead, Quirk suggests a rail-to-trail project, which includes turning unused rail corridors into public trails.

"We have great year-round weather here. People love to walk and bike and there's so much conflict on the streets. Imagine the ability of the thoroughfare that's dedicated to walkers, and joggers and bikers," Quirk said.

SANDAG will hold more workshops over the next two months.

Tunneling Workshop:

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023

Del Mar Town Hall at 1050 Camino Del Mar

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Alignment Workshop:

Thursday, Nov. 6, 2023

Del Mar Town Hall at 1050 Camino Del Mar

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

For any questions related to the project, email SANDAG at LOSSANcorridor@sandag.org or call 858-549-RAIL.

