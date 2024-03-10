Community unites in post-storm cleanup efforts for flood victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In the aftermath of the January. 22 storm, local nonprofits and communities have united to assist victims in cleaning up their homes.

Dozens of people gathered in the Mountain View area, one of the neighborhoods most severely impacted during the storm, to assist in the cleaning process. They are volunteers from the Southeast Disaster Response Team and the YMCA of San Diego.

"We had roughly six inches of water inside the house," said Jerry Statom, a 30-year resident of Mountain View. "It was flowing very fast."

A month and a half later, Statom, among many without flood insurance, finds himself unable to stay in his home. "I currently reside in a hotel because of the amount of mold that's in my house," he said.

With the assistance of volunteers actively removing drywall and damaged materials, Statom is hopeful that he'll return to his home soon.

Carpenters Local 619, a San Diego labor union, is also contributing to this relief effort free of charge. Victor Diaz, a representative of the union, said that Statom's house is one of eight they are working on this Saturday.

"We focus on (helping) the elderly and our neighbors that don't have insurance," Diaz said. "We focus on that so we can go and help the most."

The sounds of breaking drywall and ripping carpet echo along 42nd Street, where Diaz estimates that each neighbor is saving hundreds of thousands of dollars through this collective volunteer initiative.

"We are very grateful for the whole community giving us assistance," Statum said. "Once I move back in, I'm going to have a big big barbecue for whoever wants to come."

