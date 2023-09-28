Community to get chance to weigh in on possible Escondido water rate increases

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Escondido city leaders on Thursday night will hear from the community regarding a proposal to raise city water rates over the next five years.

Under the proposal, customers who receive water from the City of Escondido would see a rate increase of 8.5 percent on Jan. 1, 2024, followed by four yearly increases of 9 percent every July 1 from 2024-2027.

Additionally, wastewater and recycled water rates would go up 9 percent on Jan. 1, 2024, with three annual increases of 7 percent every July 1 from 2024-2026. A 5 percent increase would then take place on July 1, 2027.

The proposed rate hikes would not impact customers of the Rincon Del diablo Municipal Water District.

City officials said one of the reasons for the possible water rate increases is the cost of imported water going up. Also, money will be needed to fund several city projects, including a new dam at Lake Wohlford and improvements for recycled water pump stations.

After hearing from concerned residents regarding the possible rate increases, the city officials invited community members to a meeting at City Hall on Thursday night to talk about what water bills could potentially look like starting in January.

Thursday’s community meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the Mitchell Room.

The proposed water rate hikes or changes to the proposal will be considered by city leaders at a public hearing on Oct. 18 at City Hall.