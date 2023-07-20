Community supporting YMCA after two fires in one week

(KGTV) KEARNY MESA — "This place is special for me and for the kids. Everyone has their own stories when they went to camp. It's a shame when you see stuff happen. You want to come out and support the community," says Josh Price.

He is the contractor in charge of replacing the soccer field at the YMCA in Kearny Mesa.

On July 14th, part of the turf went up in flames in the middle of the night. The YMCA calling it arson and vandalism. Police call it suspicious. Price says the entire field is being replaced.

"There is 10 percent damage here. They still have access to 90 percent. But when we get started, we have to shut this whole thing down."

Then there was fire number two. It happened near the soccer field at the shed. It was in the middle of the night on July 18th. The YMCA also calling it an act of arson. Police are looking into this fire as well.

YMCA officials say it could cost them more than $250,000 to repair everything. Hundreds of students participate in summer camps. The children have moved to other areas on the site.

In a statement the organization tells us "we are committed to continuing to operate programs in a safe, fun environment despite this disappointing act."

Price says he will continue to help as best he can.

"We are a community. We are all as one. We all have to work together" he says.

No injuries were reported in either fires. If you would like to donate to the YMCA in Kearly Mesa to help support their programs, click here.

