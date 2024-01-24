Community rallies behind Mission Hills gym flooded twice in the last year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fun music and intense workouts are what you usually see at CrossFit Humanity. But after the historic storm, staff and gym members had to take all the mats off the floor so they could dry out.

Almost every inch of this gym was flooded. Craig Wynne, the gym's general manager, was there when the water came in. Wynne says he had hoped the sandbags would be enough to keep the wet weather out.

"They didn't work. The water started coming through. Cars were floating outside. It was crazy this time," said Wynne.

ABC 10 News Anchor Aaron Dickens was at the gym last March during another storm. Water filled the entire block on Pacific Highway, including the gym.

"This has happened before here. The damage was bad. We had to redo the walls. To see it worse yesterday was heart breaking," said coach Emalie Parsons.

That's why Parsons took time off from her day job to help put her beloved gym back together.

"This gym is my family. It is my support system. These are my friends. Repairing it as apart of my life is important to me," she added.

That's something Wynne appreciates. He says the gym will once again weather the storm.

"Being a coach is more than just a job. It's not just a business. It's not just money. When people show up and they have been at work all day. Their homes are probably flooded too. When people dedicate their time here, it means alot," said Wynne.