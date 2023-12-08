Community rallies behind Escondido brewery investigated for noise complaints

ESCONDIDO, CA — Nestled between West Grand Avenue and West Valley Parkway in Escondido is Jacked Up Brewery.

The local and veteran owned business opened back in 2017.

After the first year being opened, the north county brewery became a hot spot for live music by local artists.

Their live performances take place on certain nights from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

When the owner, Michael Poulson, was asked by ABC 10News reporter Natalie Chuck if he is aware of any noise complaints from the Escondido Police Department (EPD), he said "Not that I'm aware of. No."

The Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) disagrees.

In a statement, the ABC says:

Jacked Up Brewing is currently facing pending disciplinary action following noise complaints from neighbors regarding live music. ABC will release more information at the official conclusion of its investigation. Spokesperson for the Alcoholic Beverage Control

The EPD tells ABC 10News it is not aware of any noise complaints against the brewery.

Jacked Up Brewery's license through the ABC lists restrictions and conditions, including, "No sounds, including but not limited to loud speakers, sound systems or other types of music or noise from the operation of the business shall be audible beyond the boundaries of the licensed premises," according to the ABC's website.

"We can have live entertainment. You just can't hear it outside, which is an impossible condition to comply with. You just can't do that," said Poulson.

The ABC confirmed Poulson petitioned to have this condition removed in September of 2022. The request is being investigated.

The ABC says "Anytime a licensee is granted an alcohol license with conditions, they must adhere to those conditions until they are legally changed, even if the licensee is in the process of petitioning ABC to make updates to the license."

In light of the investigation, Jacked Up Brewery has canceled all live music performances for the time being.

"Without our music, costs our revenue stream 30%- 40% percent and that's massive for us," said Poulson.

His daughter started a petition that has caught a lot of attention from Escondido neighbors in a local Facebook page.

The petition reads in-part "We are deeply concerned that Jacked Up Brewery has been unfairly burdened by stringent noise regulations."

Poulson's daughter says hundreds of people have signed it already.

"It's been heartwarming to tell you the truth. Everybody's behind us 100%," said Poulson.

The petition is not available to share online.