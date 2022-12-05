Community mourns loss of 69-year-old Poway woman killed by driver

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A community is mourning the loss of a Poway woman who was killed after being hit by a driver on Saturday morning.

ABC 10News spoke with neighbors building a memorial who identified the woman as 69-year-old Grace Uyeki.

“Grace was soft-spoken, kind, gentle, smart,” said Debbie Barton.

“She was a wonderful special woman that will be very missed,” shared another neighbor.

Authorities say Grace was walking her dog across the four-way intersection at Edgemoor St. and Midland Rd. when a driver in a truck was turning left and failed to yield the right of way.

“It’s just senseless because it didn’t need to happen.”

And neighbors say it wouldn’t have happened if the intersection was safer. With an elementary school and many seniors in the area, they say it needs a street light, speed bumps or other increased safety measures.

“I was almost hit the other day because they don’t care about this stop sign,” said Debbie.

Debbie recalls her final conversation with Grace: “She told me she was scared she was going to get hit by a car because she had had several close calls in this crosswalk.”

The Sheriff’s Department says the driver claimed he didn’t see Grace or her dog in the roadway. They added neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be factors in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sheriff's Traffic Investigator Tracy Wallace at (858) 513-2800.

