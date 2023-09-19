Community members rally over ongoing sewage issue in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Calls to fix the sewage crisis in the South Bay continue to grow louder, with community members holding a rally Tuesday outside of the South Bay Water Treatment Plant to demand the problem get fixed sooner than later.

Protesters said came out to make their voices heard because they are tired of the smell, the chemicals in the air, and the frequent closures of area beaches due to contamination.

“We’re just fed up,” said Baron Partlow, founder of the Stop the Poop organization. “The International Boundary Water Commission does their very best under the conditions. They have a plant that is designed for 25 million gallons a day for Mexican sewage, which contains trash and sediment … It's all degrading and gets into all the drainage systems."

The Stop the Poop protest was in response to last week’s meeting with the quality control board. During that meeting, the commissioner of the U.S. section of the International Water and Boundary Commission provided an emergency update, and shared how bad the South Bay Wastewater Treatment plant really is. The commissioner said repairs could take up to a year.

During that meeting, ABC 10News learned repairs were underway to the Hollister Street Pump Station, which recently spilled 20,000 gallons of sewage into nearby neighborhoods.