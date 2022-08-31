Community members petition for a slower speed limit on La Jolla Boulevard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Community members are concerned about safety along La Jolla Boulevard.

"From Loring Street the speed limit is 25 miles per hour but then La Jolla Boulevard, for some reason, is 35 miles per hour," said Harry Bubbins, Respect Bird Rock. "So people are encouraged to blow this light and speed through the neighborhood, and as you can see, a sign is blown down from someone speeding that could’ve been a person."

Harry Bubbins is a volunteer for respect bird rock — a group of community members in the area.

The group started a petition in the hopes of getting Mayor Todd Gloria's attention so the speed limit can be reduced off of La Jolla Boulevard between Pacific Beach and Bird Rock.

Bubbins, respect bird rock: “we’re talking to local businesses and hopefully making presentations to civic groups because we’d like to get 100 signatures on our petition, which is available at RespectBirdRock.org," said Bubbins.

City data shows that since 2015 there have been nearly 250 crashes on La Jolla Boulevard.

"It’s a miracle that there isn’t more," said Bubbins

The county’s website said the California Vehicle Code is what controls the speed limits and that studies show a lower speed limit likely won’t slow traffic.

"There was a state law passed in 2021 that allows city municipalities by themselves to lower speed limits without major studies, and we hope the city will pursue that path," said Bubbins.

ABC 10News reached out to Mayor Todd Gloria's office, which said during a regular survey in 2020 that the current 35 miles per hour speed limit was determined to be appropriately set.

His office is looking to see if any active requests for a reduction are open, but city staff say they have no knowledge of a request.

