Community members in Coronado pay tribute to 9/11 first responders

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diegans are honoring first responders and the lives lost during the attacks on 9/11. Local groups in Coronado held tributes across the island Saturday morning.

“It’s a somber day,” says Coronado Fire Chief Mike Blood. “It’s about remembrance; it’s about reflection; it’s about hope.”

Shortly after sunrise, first responders assembled in the street outside of Fire Station 36 in Coronado for a special 9/11 tribute.

An invocation and moment of silence were held for those who lost their lives on that fateful day. Community members also stood by to pay their respects to the heroes who responded to the attacks 20 years ago.

“On the hope side, I like to find the silver lining, and the silver lining to me is that tragic events bring good people together.”

Later that morning, dozens of people gathered at the Hotel Del Coronado. Rotary District 5340 held a special commemoration to mark this day.

During the ceremony, audio clips were played of the victims on the hijacked planes calling their loved ones to tell them they didn’t think they would survive.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as we think back to this event 20 years ago, this tragic event, and the experiences and the loss that happened,” says District Governor Dan Gensler.

The Rotary District also took this time to recognize our local first responders and military members. Guests gave a standing ovation as they made their way into the room.

“Our ability to share this day with them, and recognize this day with them, and express our gratitude to who they are and what they do is something they don’t get enough of,” says Gensler.