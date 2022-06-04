Community honors detectives killed in wrong-way driver crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Every step towards the finish line taken in the Harmony Grove Village community Saturday morning was for a bigger purpose.

The community honored its neighbors, San Diego detectives Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park, by holding a 5k run and park dedication.

"The goal for the day was just to have the neighborhood come together for an event. It’s a beautiful day really get to know our neighbors and get to meet everybody, get to see faces and have a good time," said Allison Radosevich.

In June of 2021, the married detectives were killed on I-5 near San Ysidro when a wrong-way driver crashed into them.

“The fact that the community wants to honor two of our rising stars that were taken from us way, way too soon. It’s an incredible show of support,” said Lt. Adam Sharki, San Diego Police Department.

After the runners crossed the finish line, they dedicated a park to the couple

“We would like to welcome you to the official dedication of Huntley- park," said an organizer.

It was an emotional moment for their loved ones and the community.

“I can’t say thank you enough. I am at a loss of words right now. Chief, everybody that ran, thank you! They loved it here. They were very proud to be here. We’re proud of them," said Ed Thomas, Det. Huntley-Park's father.

