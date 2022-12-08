Community frustrated with nonstop littering along their sidewalk

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you drive near the intersection of 38th and Ash Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash along the side of the road.

“There’s a microwave right there,” said Victoria Bernal, a Fairmont Park resident.

Bernal has lived nearby for five years and says the littering problem has never been resolved.

“Anybody that comes to visit, I tell them I'm sorry for this trash. It looks really bad, but there’s nothing we can do,” Bernal said.

“It’s just a shame to have to see that every time you leave the neighborhood,” said Jason Scoville, a Fairmont Park resident.

It’s not only disgusting, but some of the trash is also unsafe for pedestrians.

“That’s dangerous, all that is dangerous, glass," Bernal said.

And kids at the nearby elementary school.

“I just feel bad because there’s trash everywhere and kids there, and this is not good,” Bernal said.

Bernal’s son helps clean the area every few weeks, and other neighbors do the same. Law enforcement also put up signs that threaten against littering, but the trash always returns.

“We can always organize our neighborhood cleanups, but I think it’s beyond that,” Scoville said.

Residents say people living in trailers often dump their trash there.

“When the rain comes in, it starts to get a bad smell, and when there’s more trash, there’s more activities you can’t see down there,” said Shell Bradley, a Fairmont Park resident.

Residents are asking the city to patrol the area and prevent this continuous problem.

