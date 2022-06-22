Committee looks at possible water rate increase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego City Council members took a preliminary step on Wednesday towards a possible water rate increase.

During the city council meeting, officials from the Public Utilities Department laid out why they're pushing for a three percent water rate increase.

They cited an increase in operating costs from the rise in energy costs at the Carlsbad Desalination Plant-which produces portable water- to the increase in water costs from the outside sources the city gets its water from.

While the push for this proposal is in the early stages, the committee moved it along by voting unanimously to put it on the calendar for a public hearing.

And now, the public outreach will begin specifically reaching out to the customers who may be impacted if this passes.

Council members were pushing to ensure information about programs and financial help was included during this process.

"The expectation is we'll be working with the communications office in areas making ourselves available for in-person and public forums. As well as using social media and traditional communication," says Adam Jones with the Public Utilities Department.

