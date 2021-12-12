Commission adopts final draft of redistricting map for county

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The debate over redrawing the county's supervisorial districts resumed Saturday. It was a continuation of Thursday's hours-long meeting due to public concern over the proposed districts.

With feedback in mind, the county's Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) looked at four more map scenarios.

Redistricting takes place every ten years after the federal census. District boundaries for federal, state, and local elected offices are redrawn to reflect new population data and shifting populations.

The previous final draft map received major backlash from the Chaldean community about moving El Cajon from District 2 to District 4, grouping the East County area with central San Diego.

The last map scenario presented during Saturday's virtual meeting, 3b, was the most favorable with the commissioners.

The map keeps El Cajon in District 2. It also includes moving Spring Valley, Paradise Hills, and Rancho San Diego to District 4, among other changes.

The IRC held a virtual special meeting immediately following the regular meeting.

Over 50 people called in for public comments, with dozens more eComments submitted. Some people supported the changes to the map.

"Thank you so much commissioners for making this process so transparent and listening to our community," one caller said.

But there was still some disapproval from those in the Chaldean community.

Dozens called in to criticize the commission for splitting up El Cajon and Rancho San Diego.

"By taking away Rancho San Diego, you are dividing the Chaldean community in East County. You are taking away our voice, our happiness, and dividing us," a Chaldean activist said.

“All Chaldeans that go to El Cajon, half them go to St. Peters Church, which is in Rancho San Diego," another caller said. "Keep us together.”

The commission approved the final working draft map scenario 3b with amendments to maintain the Mountain Empire Community Plan area.

The IRC will meet again on Tuesday, Dec. 14, to pass a resolution to approve the final report.

Staff will also be able to make final edits at the meeting for IRC consideration or approval.

The commission has until Dec. 15 to submit the final draft to California's Secretary of State.

