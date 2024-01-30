Comic-Con prepares to launch new a event - a theme cruise

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Comic-Con is taking its popular convention onto the high seas, launching its first "Comic-Con: The Cruise" in 2025.

“You’ll have the opportunity to see a lot more things you want to see because there’s fewer people and also a more relaxed environment," said Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer, describing some of the ways the cruise will be different from the traditional convention.

Celebrities already signed-up to attend include Star Trek legend George Takei, Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson, two-time Academy Award nominee Mary McDonnell, and Star Wars/Harry Potter/Willow star Warwick Davis.

Glanzer told ABC 10News that Comic-Con is frequently approached for brand partnerships, but they started seriously considering a cruise after hearing rave reviews about the annual Star Trek Cruise, produced by Entertainment Cruise Productions. They began having conversations and decided to move forward.

“We thought it was a perfect match. It’s an iconic brand that’s an ideal candidate for a theme cruise," said Greg Laubach of ECP, which also produces theme cruises built around the 80's, the 90's, and motorcycle rallies.

ECP's Joey Fairchild says part of the appeal of the cruise is that the celebrities spend so much time with the guests, taking part in panels, shows, games, and other activities. “The talent is all there. They’re not just there for a few hours, and then gone. They’re there and sailing with us the entire time.”

Laubach says it's common to see the celebrities hanging out in line for the buffet or by the pool. “They blend in. They just become a part of the community. They’ll stop walking down the atrium and walk up to a table, start chatting. Somebody will say something to them and it’s like they’ve all known each other for years.”

Glanzer says it's a way to give fans a whole new experience, while staying true to the Comic-Con spirit. “It’s a lot more freewheeling. It offers the opportunity for fans to get to know these people a bit more and equally as important, for the talent to get to know their fans even better, too.”

Comic-Con: The Cruise will depart Tampa, Florida February 5, 2025 and sail to Cozumel, Mexico on Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas. The ship is reserved exclusively for Comic-Con travelers. Berths are available now.