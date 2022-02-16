Colorado father searching for missing son in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV)- A father has been desperately searching for his son, who he hasn't heard from since last week and is now asking the public for help.

Jim Mills said his 26-year-old son Jared Stuart Mills has not been heard from or seen since Feb. 8. Jim Mills flew from Denver to San Diego on Monday to begin searching for him.

"It's unlike him, especially because he's technologically advanced," he said.

He describes Jared Mills as about six feet tall, 145 pounds, with dark blonde hair and gray-blue eyes. He sometimes goes by his middle name Stuart.

Jim Mills tells ABC 10News a neighbor's doorbell camera captured his son leaving his Mission Valley apartment off of Hotel Circle South at about 5 PM on Feb. 8. About two hours later, he said Jared Mills sent his mother a text message, but that's the last they heard from him.

"The last video he comes out of here at 5 o'clock on the 8th, and he goes that way, and that's the last we've seen," said Jim Mills at his son's Mission Valley apartment off of Hotel Circle South.

A couple of hours before that, he said his son was seen in video taking some clothes to the laundry room at the apartment complex.

"What was weird is we later found his clothes were in the laundry room like he was coming back in 20 minutes, and it's been seven days," he said. He filed a missing person report with the San Diego Police Department.

On Tuesday, he told ABC 10News police located his son's car, a 2016 Black Volkswagen Jetta, but could not provide him with additional details.

A spokesperson for the department tells ABC 10News the case is active and being worked on by the Missing Persons Unit. No additional information was immediately available.

Jim Mills said Jared Mills moved to San Diego about a year ago, hoping to soon be able to transfer to UC San Diego after completing online community college courses.

"He's an avid reader. He loves reading, very smart, he loves computers and computer science and very into that, and he's very outdoorsy; he does love going biking and being outside in nature," said Jim Mills. "We're concerned that it's just so odd that there's this disappearance of what seemed like he would be back in 30 minutes, get his clothes, eat some dinner, and do his usual routine."

He said his son left behind his computer, clothes, suitcase, hiking gear, and bike. He believes he intended to briefly run an errand and return home.

"We just want to get in touch with him, you know," he said. "We miss him and want to see him healthy and happy."

Jim Mills created the email account PleaseFindJared@Gmail.com for any tips of his son's whereabouts. He asks anyone who sees Jared Mills contact SDPD's Missing Persons Unit at 619-531-2277.