Colorado authorities: Fight at Tesla charging station leads to deadly shooting

Alleged shooter left scene before calling 911 to report incident, authorities say
A shooting, allegedly over a Tesla charging station, injured one person at the Edgewater Public Market Wednesday morning. According to the Edgewater Police Department, the shooting started as a fight between two Tesla drivers over the charging station in the 5500 block of W 20th avenue, in the market's parking lot. Limited information was immediately available, but the person was shot shortly before 10 a.m. and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Sgt. Bob Brink, Edgewater Police Department spokesperson told Denver7.
tesla charging station shooting.png
Posted at 10:03 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 13:05:08-04

DENVER (KMGH) -- A man was shot to death Wednesday following a fight at a Tesla charging station at a shopping plaza in suburban Denver.

Edgewater Police Department officials said an altercation took place between two Tesla drivers at the charging station at the Edgewater Public Market and it escalated into gunfire.

One man, a Denver resident, was shot around 9:40 a.m. local time and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jenny Fulton told Denver7. He was 33 years old.

The man who allegedly pulled the trigger left the scene before calling 911 to report what had happened, Fulton said. He was identified as being 38 years old. The shooter has since been detained.

At first, Edgewater PD told Denver7 that the altercation between the drivers was over a charging station spot, but after speaking to witnesses and investigating further, EPD Sgt. Bob Brink confirmed they no longer believe that to be the case.

Brink said an altercation did occur, but investigators are still piecing together what the fight was about.

EPD doesn't believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

According to Brink, the victim, who was also armed, walked up to the shooter's vehicle when the altercation and shooting occurred.

A law enforcement source told Denver7 that the shooter called 911 and reported spraying the victim with mace before opening fire.

One of the parties involved owned the vehicle, while the other was renting, Brink said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said that driver was taken into custody in the 1500 block of Xavier Street in Denver. The Edgewater Police Department is investigating in partnership with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office as well as the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office Investigation Unit.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office once family has been notified.

