Colombia sends plane to San Diego to pick up deported citizens

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Colombian plane landed in San Diego Monday to pick up 110 deported migrants from the United States. The move comes amid President Donald Trump's promise first days in office and his promise to deport people in the U.S. illegally.

Conflict erupted earlier in the day after Colombian President Gustavo Petro reportedly blocked two US military flights carrying undocumented immigrants from entering the country.

The Colombian government confirmed in tweets Monday that their aircraft will carry a "highly trained crew and military doctors, who will be available to passengers to provide support during the flight."

"This is in order to guarantee respect for the rights of citizens and to carry out medical monitoring if necessary," the Colombian government added.

According to ABC News, the country's decision comes after an agreement was reached on Sunday night regarding the return of the repatriating citizens to the country.

Following the incident, President Trump threatened tariffs on the country as high as 25 percent, stating in a social media post that Petro's decision "has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States."

Trump also threatened to issue visa sanctions on all party members, family members, and supporters of the Colombian government. Trump added that he would use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to fully impose treasury and financial sanctions.

Later in the evening, the State Department said it was "immediately ordered a suspension of visa issuance at the U.S. Embassy Bogota consular section" and is now "authorizing travel sanctions on individuals and their families, who were responsible for the interference of U.S. repatriation flight operations."