Collision on Spring Valley street sends multiple people to hospital

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) -- A head-on collision on a Spring Valley street Monday morning sent four people, including a child, to the hospital.

The crash involving a blue sedan and a silver SUV was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 9100 block of Jamacha Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately known, but ABC 10News learned three adults and a child were hospitalized.

The conditions of the four people were unknown as of 11 a.m.

