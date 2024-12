LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman survived a rollover crash at a La Mesa intersection early Monday morning.

La Mesa Police said the woman's car was hit by another vehicle at Lake Murray Boulevard and Cowles Mountain Boulevard just after midnight.

After the woman’s car flipped onto its roof, the woman managed to crawl out of the vehicle.

The unidentified woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the other driver involved was not hurt and was cooperating with investigators.