College students talk Biden's visit to campus, importance of voting

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Thursday, President Biden visited MiraCosta College in Oceanside to speak at a rally for Rep. Mike Levin.

Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, is facing former San Juan Capistrano Mayor Brian Maryott in Tuesday's election in a bid for a third term representing the 49th Congressional District which straddles North San Diego and South Orange counties.

ABC 10News spoke with students and staff excited about Biden's visit to campus.

"We're like why isn't he at a UC or something like that. It's just honestly such an honor," student Monserrate Ayala said.

"It doesn't even matter whether I'm a Republican or Democrat. It's the fact that it's the President of the United States of America. Who gets that kind of opportunity in my own backyard?" said Dori Sexton, who works at the college.

Some students attended the event to learn more about Levin's campaign and what he's done for the community so far.

"I want to become more educated when it comes to this upcoming election because it affects me, it affects my peers, it affects my classmates and my college community," Marina Arellano said.

Students also want to hear Biden talk about issues important to them, such as education, climate change, and the economy.

Monserrate Ayala said immigration is a key voting issue for her.

She'll be voting for the first time this year.

"Honestly, a lot of young people do not vote. Put your voice out there even if you're young, you're valid and you need to be listened to," Ayala said.

