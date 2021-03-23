College student, high school senior killed in head-on crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two separate memorials are growing in memory of a college student and a high school student killed in a head-on collision Friday night.

Flowers, candles, and cards sit near the 2700 block of Genesee Avenue in Linda Vista. 21-year-old Haley Takeda, a University of San Diego student, and 17-year-old Marc Anthony George III, a senior at Kearny Senior High School and a varsity football player, both died following the crash.

According to San Diego Police, George III was trying to pass a car driven by another 17-year-old driver when he sideswiped it, lost control, and slammed head-on into Takeda's car.

Police say speed may have played a factor in the crash.

Monday afternoon, a prayer service was held for Takeda on the campus of USD.

Takeda grew up in San Mateo. She was studying international business and Spanish. She was also on USD's dance team and served as chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer for Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was also a member of the International Business Club and the Student International Business Council.

Sophia Dew said she and Takeda have been dancing together since they were kids.

"She was the epitome of a beautiful, perfect person. Everyone wanted to be her and be friends with her. She touched so many lives," said Dew.

James Spray, another high school friend, also shared fond memories.

"She was always about serving others and being so selfless," said Spray.

Several other people were hurt in the crash. Takeda's two roommates were taken to the hospital. Two passengers from the teen's car also suffered injuries. There was no update on their conditions Monday.

Friends of George have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help his family with expenses. The fundraiser surpassed its $10,000 goal in two days and continues to receive donations.

"Anthony was a great, loving, careful respectful person. He was like a brother to me and an amazing friend to all," the fundraiser's organizer wrote.