Unidentified boy's body found in shallow grave sparks decades-long mystery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More than 30 years after a grim discovery, the identity of a young boy whose body was found buried in a shallow grave on private property in Ramona remains a mystery.

On April 6, 1989, the son of the homeowners was riding his motorbike on their property, located along a stretch of Highway 78 just east of Rancho Vista Drive, when he came across what he believed to be a grave, with a hand sticking out. The family immediately contacted authorities, and investigators confirmed the discovery of a body.

According to Detective Brent Spencer of the San Diego County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Homicide Unit, the victim was estimated to be between 12 and 15 years old and had sustained significant trauma, leading investigators to determine the death was a homicide.

The coroner estimated the body had been in the grave for at least a few months, possibly longer due to the winter weather.

Despite interviewing the property owners and workers at the time, the case quickly went cold, and the young man's identity has remained a mystery. Detective Spencer said that without a known victim, it is challenging to develop a detailed understanding of the individual's background and potential connections to the crime.

Advances in technology, however, have provided some clues. Through genetic analysis, investigators have determined the victim is of Guatemalan descent, and they are actively working to identify potential family members who may still be in the area.

"In homicide cases, small pieces of information can be crucial in breaking open a cold case," said Detective Spencer. "We encourage anyone with even the slightest recollection or knowledge related to this incident to come forward, as it could be the key to solving this long-standing mystery."

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to contact the Cold Case Homicide Unit if they have any information that could help identify the victim or lead to the person responsible for this tragic crime. The unit's phone number is (619) 531-2293.