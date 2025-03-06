Cold and wet storm hits San Diego County; snow to cover mountains

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for San Diego County's mountain communities Thursday with heavy snow and windy conditions expected.

The Winter Weather Advisory for Pine Valley and Alpine will be in effect until 10 a.m. Friday with wet snow and up to 5 inches of snow above elevations of 4,000 feet in the forecast.

The National Weather Service is warning drivers to plan for slippery road conditions and hazardous conditions that could impact Thursday commutes.

Additionally, showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout San Diego County early Thursday, with periods of gusty winds.

The remainder of the week looks fairly cool, with daytime temperatures in the low 60s for the coast and valleys, mid-40s in the mountains and the mid-60s to low 70s for the deserts.

Marine forecasters said northwest winds of 20 to 25 knots with some gusts exceeding 30 knots and seas 9 to 14 feet will lead to hazardous boating conditions.

"Stronger westerly winds and higher seas will arrive Wednesday night and continue into Friday morning," the NWS said.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.