Coastal communities ride out the storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Surfers in Ocean Beach took advantage of the big waves from the storm.

"We don't get this weather very often so it's fun when you get the chance to be in the water when it's like this, but it's definitely going to get worse," said surfer Tyler Badet.

As the waves got bigger, there was more rain and wind. Badet says he won't be in the water tomorrow because of the storm.

"Yeah I probably won't go because of the rain. I don't want to get sick," he said.

The conditions worsened in the neighborhood surrounding the beach Tuesday afternoon.

The city's stormwater department has placed no parking signs in areas that get a lot flooding so staff can remove debris and clean the storm drains.

City officials also say you should not drive through flooded areas. Florida Drive near Balboa Park looked like a waterfall.

As the storm progressed, the number of surfers dwindled in Ocean Beach. Badet who has been surfing for most of his life says he will be back in the water in a few days.

The city is also giving out free sandbags at recreation centers across the county.