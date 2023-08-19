Coastal businesses prepare for stormy weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s not every day that Will Grombala and his co-worker fill sandbags for work.

“We are filling up sandbags to get ready for this weekend’s storm," said Grombala.

Grombala does maintenance for Woody’s and a few other businesses in Pacific Beach.

They are preparing for the storms to follow Hurricane Hilary.

He said the biggest damage will like be…

"Probably right here at this wood door. This wood door at the crack at the bottom of the gate. We’ll probably sandbag it on both sides," he said.

They would rather be safe than sorry as they watch Hurricane Hilary make her way to San Diego County.

“I think its smart to get ahead of this kind of stuff when you know it’s coming," said Grombala.

Disaster Restoration expert Harley Jeanise saud businesses like Woody’s are doing the right thing.

He said businesses along the coast should be boarding up and reviewing their business continuity plans.

“If you’re not actively boarding up right now at least have the materials onsite, knowing what tour plan is and knowing what your threshold is," said Jeanise.

Jeanise has worked to restore businesses after disasters like hurricane katrina, ike and more.

He tells San Diegans to take this threat seriously but not to panic.

“Get prepared so that if the storm isn’t as bad and you have prepared then you’re likely going to open up and become a viable business sooner," he said.

Digging up sand today, will hopefully save the team at Woody’s time when the storm passes.

“I mean water damage is a huge mess. So, any preventative measures that we can take is going to save both of us a lot of work come Monday," said Grombala.

