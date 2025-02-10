Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Coast Guard stops boat off Point Loma, 12 migrants taken into custody

point_loma_panga_020925.png
U.S. Coast Guard
point_loma_panga_020925.png
point_loma_panga2_020925.png
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A U.S. Coast Guard patrol interdicted a dozen people aboard a vessel 12 miles west of Point Loma in San Diego Sunday.

Around 10:20 a.m. Sunday, a Customs and Border Protection patrol aircraft and a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter spotted the 25-foot vessel, according to a press release.

"Coast Guard Cutter Petrel was notified and diverted, and at approximately 11:48 a.m. launched their small boat team members for the interdiction," the statement read.

All 12 members -- 11 men and one woman -- claiming Mexican nationality, were in custody, and en route to transfer to the Imperial Beach Border Patrol.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!