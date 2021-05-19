Coast Guard offloads $220M worth of cocaine at San Diego's Broadway Pier

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A massive haul of cocaine worth an estimated $220 million was offloaded in San Diego Wednesday after being seized by the Coast Guard in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

More than 11,000 pounds of cocaine was dropped off by the Coast Guard cutter Active at the Broadway Pier on Wednesday morning. The drugs were confiscated during operations that took place in April and May.

According to Coast Guard officials, the cocaine was intercepted from four different smuggling vessels during four separate incidents off the coasts of Mexico, Central America, and South America.

The Active was joined on the missions by the cutters Steadfast and Tahoma, Coast Guard officials said.

Coast Guard leadership lauded the teamwork of all the agencies involved in the operations, including the Navy, Marines, DEA and U.S. Attorney’s Office. Officials also highlighted the sacrifices made by all of those involved and the families back home.