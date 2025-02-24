Coast Guard intercepts panga boat off Encinitas coast, 13 taken into custody

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Coast Guard crews stopped a panga boat carrying 13 undocumented migrants off the coast of Encinitas last week, officials said.

On Feb. 21, at 7:20 p.m., Coast Guard Sector San Diego was notified after an unknown boat was spotted by Customs and Border Protection aircraft about 22 miles west of Encinitas.

Two Coast Guard cutters intercepted the panga boat and took 13 occupants into custody. Coast Guard officials stated the occupants consisted of “10 males and three females all claiming Mexican nationality.”

The 13 occupants were taken to Sector San Diego headquarters and then transferred to San Clemente Border Patrol officials.