Coast Guard intercepts boat with 9 migrants on board off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted nine migrants aboard a 20-foot boat about 7 miles southwest of Point Loma.

The migrants were taken into custody and transferred to U.S. Border Patrol personnel on Monday, according to officials.

"Together, in coordination with our Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense teammates, the Coast Guard will detect, deter, and interdict illegal migration, drug smuggling, and other terrorist or hostile activity before it reaches our border," the Coast Guard said in a statement on social media.

Crews from Maritime Security and Safety Team Los Angeles-Long Beach aboard the USCG MSST and the USCGC Petrel assisted in the effort.

