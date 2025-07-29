Coast Guard intercepts 5 migrants aboard vessel off Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted five suspected migrants aboard a 20-foot vessel about two and a half miles southwest of Point Loma, officials announced Tuesday.

The interception occurred at around 7 p.m. Sunday when Coast Guard San Diego personnel spotted a vessel heading north towards Mission Bay after crossing the maritime boundary line. A 36-foot USCG vessel was then deployed to make the interception, according to USCG officials.

"Three of the five individuals claimed Mexican nationality, one claimed Guatemalan nationality, and one claimed Peruvian nationality," the USCG reported.

All five suspected migrants were taken into custody, officials said.

The vessel and the suspects were taken to Ballast Point to be transferred to another agency within the Department of Homeland Security.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.