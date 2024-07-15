Coast Guard crews rescue 2 people from sinking boat off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – U.S. Coast Guard personnel on Monday rescued two people from a boat sinking off the coast of Point Loma.

USCG officials said search and rescue crews were dispatched at around 12 a.m. after several emergency calls were received indicating “a vessel taking on water approximately 8 miles west of San Diego.”

Officials said units from Air Station San Diego and Station San Diego responded to the incident, with San Diego lifeguards and a U.S. Navy warship also assisting in the operation.

“En route to the last known position, the distressed vessel fired a flare, alerting Coast Guard units to their location. Upon arrival, responding assets confirmed the presence of two persons aboard, Mexican nationals with visas and confirmed the vessel was taking on water,” USCG officials stated.

The two people were rescued and taken to Shelter Island, “where they were met by Imperial Beach Border Patrol agents for further questioning,” officials added. “Border Patrol agents cleared the individuals, who were then left at Shelter Island Boat Ramp to await family members.”

Due to damage from flooding, the boat was “deemed unsafe to tow” and “left adrift,” according to USCG officials.