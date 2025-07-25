Coast Guard Crew rescues child from sinking boat in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A crew with the U.S. Coast Guard rescued an 11-year-old child from a sailing vessel that was sinking in the San Diego Bay, it was announced Friday.

The rescue happened Wednesday afternoon when an auxiliarist -- a volunteer that supports the Coast Guard -- aboard a 26-foot USCG Aids-to- Navigation Boat heard a call for help. The crew pulled alongside the vessel, deployed a floatation device and brought the child onboard, according to USCG officials.

The crew then towed the sailboat to a nearby pier on Shelter Island, where they emptied out water from the vessel.

While aboard another sailboat nearby, the child's father met the rescue boat at the pier, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

