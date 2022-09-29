Closing arguments wrap up in U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard trial

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Closing arguments have wrapped up in the trial of the U.S. Navy sailor accused of starting the fire aboard the U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard. The prosecution stands on the idea of arson. The defense argues there is no physical evidence to prove it.

Seaman Ryan Mays sat attentively in court as the prosecution and defense moved through their closing arguments.

Prosecutors started by saying the fire aboard the U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard was a “mischievous act by a disgruntled sailor.” They claim Mays went down to the lower storage area on the ship, set it on fire, and left through the escape trunk. The prosecution says Mays then went to the berthing, a sleeping area on the ship, and changed out of coveralls into his camouflage uniform.

The prosecution says Mays wanted to “prove a point” that the ship was hazardous and that he hated deck duty after failing Navy Seal training.

The defense started their arguments Thursday morning with a video of Seaman Mays crying during his interrogation with NCIS, and saying “this sailor didn’t do it.”

May’s lawyers also noted the prosecution’s key witness, Kenji Velasco, never said anything to investigators about seeing Mays heading down to the lower storage area until people began to access him of starting the fire.

The defense says there is no physical evidence pointing to Seaman Mays.

During Velasco’s testimony, he stated Mays was carrying a bucket. The defense says a bucket was found in the lower-v, along with a bunch of other items that were stored like batteries and a forklift. The defense says the bucket was never tested to see what was inside.

They also noted Mays’ DNA was never found at the scene.

Since this is a bench trial, the verdict will be decided by the judge. If convicted, Mays could face life in prison.