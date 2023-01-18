Cleanup effort underway at Chula Vista Golf Course

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Parts of the Chula Vista Golf Course looked more like a river Tuesday.

Debris caused by high winds in recent days is littered across the course and some areas are still flooded with water from the Sweetwater River.

Now a cleanup effort is in full swing at the course. “It’s all hands on deck,” said Armando Najera, the golf course’s general manager.

Najera said the course has been closed since Saturday afternoon when rain started to flood the course.

“It’s a week clean up every time something like this happens you try and get as much as you can each day.”

He said it’s been about three years since the course has seen so much water and that he probably won’t be able to re-open the site to golfers until Thursday.

Mark Saffer is helping to clean up the mess. He was busy raking up debris Tuesday while his colleagues kept water pumps running.

“We’re getting there little by little. We’ll get there eventually it just takes the time to do it cause the whole course is this way,” he said next to a golf cart filled with debris.

Najera said while golfers may be able to return on Thursday, it will likely be a week before the entire mess is cleaned up.